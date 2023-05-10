Diogo Dalot gives his verdict on a possible Manchester United transfer for Diogo Costa



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has backed Porto’s Diogo Costa to become a world-beater, wherever he goes – whether that’s at Old Trafford or anywhere else.

Costa has been widely linked with a summer switch to United with the Red Devils looking for a goalkeeper to replace or compete with David de Gea for the number 1 shirt.

There are doubts about De Gea and how he fits in with Erik ten Hag’s long-term vision at the club.

Recently, De Gea has become the subject of fierce criticism and ridicule from sections of the fanbase for his mistake-strewn performances that have dearly cost United.

Against West Ham on Sunday, the Spaniard let a tame effort from Said Benrahma squirm past him to hand the Hammers a vital win.

De Gea was also at fault for the Red Devils’ Europa League elimination in Andalusia at the hands of Sevilla.

Yesterday The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the 32-year-old has agreed terms of a new deal set to keep him at the club for a longer time.

However, there are no guarantees he will be United’s starting goalkeeper next season and if funds allow, Ten Hag will recruit another top-class shot-stopper.

Costa is widely perceived to be a more modern goalkeeper that aligns with Ten Hag’s football philosophy and style of play.

Dalot was questioned about the Porto star by Mais Futebol via SportWitness and the right-back gave a glowing recommendation of his national teammate.

Dalot said, “I grew up with him, he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be a world reference.”

“I don’t know if he’ll be at Manchester United or another big club in Europe.”

“He shows at FC Porto that he is a differential goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot.”

Dalot added, “If he continues there, I’ll be extremely happy. If he leaves, I hope he has the greatest success in the world.”

United cannot afford to leave themselves stuck with De Gea as the undisputed starter next season. Costa would be an impeccable replacement for the 32-year-old and would take the team to another level.

