Gianluca Di Marzio explains how Man United can structure an offer for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United will need to fork out a total of €150m to convince Napoli to part with their prolific striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is one of the names high on United’s transfer list as the summer transfer window approaches.

Last week, Osimhen scored an all-important goal that effectively crowned Napoli as Scudetto winners and ended the club’s three-decade wait for the title.

Osimhen is on track to win Serie A’s golden boot race. He leads the charts with an impressive 23 goals in 28 league appearances.

In all competitions, the Nigerian superstar has notched 28 goals and four assists for Gli Azzurri in 35 games.

With several clubs circling around Osimhen, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has put an astronomical €150m price tag on the Nigerian’s head.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed De Laurentiis’s public comments that he would not sell Osimhen.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who spoke to Sky Sports, this is all posturing and De Laurentiis wants to drive the price up.

The Italian club executive could be swayed by a total financial package of €150m.

As per Di Marzio, a proposal of €120m plus €30m in bonuses could do the trick and enable interested parties in Osimhen to get their man.

Di Marzio told Sky Sports that in England, only two clubs are realistically in the picture to sign Osimhen – United and Chelsea.

Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race to sign Osimhen.

Di Marzio pointed out that Bayern Munich are not in the running as they simply can’t afford him.

Bayern would want to include players in a proposal to get Osimhen and De Laurentiis is not interested in such an arrangement.

