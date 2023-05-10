Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United

Manchester United are set to ramp up their search for a centre forward in the coming weeks, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add some fire power to his ranks, having been short of goals this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the Old Trafford doors in November and coupled with Edinson Cavani leaving in the summer and Mason Greenwood‘s inactivity, Anthony Martial has been the only recognised striker on the books this year.

Martial’s season has been plagued by injuries, leaving the goalscoring burden squarely on the shoulders of Marcus Rashford.

Despite Rashford stepping up for the majority of the season, he isn’t a natural number nine and operates better off the left flank.

Therefore United are expected to go big in the summer and a world class striker is at the top of Ten Hag’s wish list.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane remains the number one target but it will take an offer north of £100million to prize him away from the capital.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United have pulled the plug on a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who was also heavily linked with the club.

This would appear to suggest United are all in for Kane but according to Football Insider, there may be a surprise name in the mix.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a potential target for Ten Hag and could potentially cost half the price of Kane.

United are said to be “actively monitoring” the Argentine, who would be open to a move to Manchester.

World Cup winner, Martinez, has consistently banged in goals in Serie A and has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, it would be a surprise if he were to walk through the doors at Old Trafford given United’s firm interest in the England captain.