Lens defender Kevin Danso is attracting serious interest from the Premier League



Manchester United’s campaign is falling apart close to the finish line and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are fading fast.

They have conceded the most goals in the top four and their abysmal away record against the top nine in the league is a big reason why they are struggling to finish in the Champions League spots.

Injury to first-choice centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have not helped matters, nor has been the form of club captain Harry Maguire.

United need another top CB

Currently, manager Erik ten Hag is favouring a partnership of Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw with chances of Maguire leaving in the summer looking increasingly likely.

A ton of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford and 90min have come up with a new addition to that list — Kevin Danso of Lens.

It is easy to see why there is increased interest in the Austrian after looking at Lens’ record in Ligue 1 this season.

They are second in the league and have conceded the lowest goals in the division, a remarkable 26 goals only in 34 games.

The 24-year-old has kept 14 clean sheets in the league and his passing and ability to join the team’s attack has caught the attention of quite a few Premier League sides.

United scouts were present to watch the centre-back bag an assist as Lens leapfrogged Marseille with their 2-1 victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Kevin Danso has impressed in Ligue 1

“Centre-back Danso, who spent a short time on loan at Southampton during the 2019/20 season, attracted particular interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves scouts during the game, with the Austrian bagging an assist to boot.”

The Austria international’s contract ends in 2026 but is valued at only €16million as per Transfermarkt, a fee United would have no problem in matching if they deem it so.

He can play both on the right and left of defence and has experience of playing in the Premier League which could endear him to plenty of clubs.

