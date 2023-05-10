Manchester United and City vying for Cher Ndour, dubbed the ‘next Paul Pogba’



It has been a rough couple of weeks for Manchester United as they exited the Europa League and are now in danger of missing out on Champions League football for next season.

The players look tired and unable to run beyond the first-half. The midfield has not been in top form either, leading to United squandering control of the game, allowing the opposition to dictate proceedings.

Manager Erik ten Hag is aware of the need to add reinforcements in multiple areas but currently there is confusion regarding the summer budget due to the club’s takeover.

Benfica prodigy on the radar

Ideally apart from a top-class striker, a versatile midfielder should also be brought in but budgetary constraints might mean not too much is left to maneuver around after the striker purchase.

A lot of top midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer and a curious name has popped up via The Sun — Benfica youngster Cher Ndour.

The 18-year-old had created history when he represented Benfica B at the age of 16 years and 279 days, making him the youngest ever debutant for Benfica B.

He eclipsed the record previously held by current Chelsea loan star Joao Felix.

“Manchester City have joined the chase for Italian wonderkid Cher Ndour. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan are all considering summer swoops for the midfielder, 18, who is currently at Benfica,” the report said.

The midfielder has been compared to former United academy product Paul Pogba, who is incidentally his childhood idol, due to his height and playing style.

Ndour made his debut for Benfica’s first team back in March against Vitória Guimarães and currently has seven caps for Italy’s U-20 side.

Cher Ndour is a youngster in demand

His performances have alerted multiple clubs including United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan.

Ideally, the player does not want to return to Italy after spending his formative years at Atalanta and wants to try a new challenge.

His contract expires in the summer and there is currently no talks of extending it and teams can get him without paying a transfer fee but both Benfica and Atalanta will be due training compensation.

Ndour primarily plays as the 8 but can also play as the attacking midfielder and even as a second striker if required. He is currently valued at €1.5million and could be a steal looking at his vast potential.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.