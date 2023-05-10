Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo open to Sunderland loan return



Manchester United’s attack has let the team down in recent weeks with only three goals coming in the last six games which included two back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag has earmarked the attack as the area in most need of improvement with a striker very likely to be joining the club in the summer.

While the new arrival will no doubt excite fans, plenty are already eagerly anticipating the return of Amad Diallo from his stunning loan at Sunderland.

Amad’s terrific loan

His stunning goal against Preston led the way as the Black Cats made the playoffs on Monday.

He currently has 13 goals, the most for a Sunderland player this season. Diallo also has four assists to his name.

He has displayed pace, power and trickery in abundance and has firmly etched himself in the hearts of the supporters.

As the Ivorian gears up for the clash against Luton Town on Saturday in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final, he has hinted at his openness to return to the Stadium of Light, but this time in the Premier League.

“Playing against Luton is very hard but I hope we’ll be in the Premier League next season and maybe I’ll come back, I don’t know,” he was quoted as saying via Goal after the victory.

There have been contrasting reports about the Ivory Coast international in recent weeks. He is definitely a certainty to make Ten Hag’s pre-season squad but the rest remains up in the air.

Return to Sunderland on the cards?

The Peoples Person recently revealed that the winger might yet again find himself out on loan, but this time to a more technical league like the Eredivisie.

Diallo has played in multiple positions, shining most out on the right wing and as the No 10 in Sunderland’s system.

Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes certainly needs a quality backup option and the former Atalanta prospect could be the perfect solution.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.