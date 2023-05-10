Manchester United ready to walk away from Victor Osimhen deal



Manchester United are set to walk away from signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over concerns about a potential deal, a new report claims.

It has been widely speculated throughout the months that the club holds an interest in the Serie A striker. Having recently just helped his Napoli side to win the league in Italy, many clubs are starting to become interested.

The 24-year-old has been impressive this season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, his highest tally in senior football.

Man United are looking for a new forward this summer following poor performances from Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial. Marcus Rashford has often played up top this term but hasn’t looked like his usual self when occupying the left-wing position.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked like he would play a part this season after being the club’s top goalscorer last season. However, he ended up leaving just before the World Cup after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Football Insider, it is believed that Osimhen would cost any club in excess of £100 million.

This is putting off Old Trafford’s chiefs as they are currently unwilling to sanction a deal like that during the transfer window.

“A source with knowledge of the situation has revealed that Man United are concerned about the Nigeria international’s lack of Premier League experience,” Football Insider reports.

“The striker’s injury record has also been scrutinised by recruitment chiefs – with Osimhen missing nine games with muscle problems this term.”

A move to the Premier League is a big step up in terms of fitness and strength and this could add to his injury record.

This means the Red Devils are set to look at other targets as the transfer team look to secure a new striker this summer.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who is widely viewed as the primary option for the forward position, has plenty of Premier League experience.

It remains yet to be seen what will happen this summer with fans hoping the club can land a world-class striker for next season.

