Manchester United reportedly bid €120 million for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United’s search for reinforcements is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag has prioritised a centre-forward and a midfielder to add to his squad for next season.

One player expected to make big move in the summer is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has emerged as one of the most prestigious young talents in Europe and would be high on every top club’s shopping list.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the player and would love to make him part of his Old Trafford revolution.

However, recent widespread reports suggested that Bellingham had chosen Real Madrid as his next destination and is only waiting on the clubs to agree the details of the deal before an official announcement.

This served as a blow to the rest of Europe, with many in the queue for his signature.

But, as reported by Sport Witness, Italian media suggest the door might not be completely shut just yet.

United have apparently submitted a late €120m bid for the 19-year-old, which would meet Dortmund’s valuation.

Despite the reported attempts it would be a major shock to see Bellingham line up at Old Trafford, next season.

United have never really seemed to be at the front of the queue for the England international, with other clubs laying foundations for the deal long before now.

Ten Hag will no doubt remain an admirer of Bellingham and will be sure to keep an eye on his career, with the view of possibly luring him to Manchester at some point during his tenure – but it’s highly unlikely to be this summer.