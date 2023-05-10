Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises former coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna after successful season’s at their respective new clubs.

McKenna won promotion from League One with Ipswich and Carrick has secured a Championship playoff place with Middlesbrough, after an outstanding run of form since his appointment in October.

Middlesbrough were in the relegation zone when Carrick took charge, before the former United man transformed their season.

As reported by The Athletic, Solskjaer says he’s desperate for his former teammate to do well and admits he sees a lot of similarities between himself and Carrick.

“Michael is a proper human being, a proper man who you want to be successful. He does what he does for the right reasons. I don’t like to compare myself to many people, but I can see myself in Michael and Michael in me,” he said.

Solskjaer added that he can see why Carrick has been a success at Middlesbrough and would want to play for him if he was a player.

“As a player, you’d want to do well for Michael because he cares about you. He wants you to be the best you can be. If I was a player I’d want him as a manager,” said Ole.

The former United boss then made the claim that he can see Carrick in the dugout at Old Trafford at some point in his managerial career, should he want the job.

“Michael is a man of value and principles, a big family man, but his knowledge is also second to none.

“I am 100 per cent sure that Michael will be the manager of Manchester United if he wants to be. I cannot see him not being the Manchester United manager,” said Ole.

Solskjaer also had kind words for Kieran McKenna, who has guided Ipswich to automatic promotion in his first full season as a manager.

“Kieran is another I want to be successful and I’m glad he got Ipswich Town promoted in his first full season in management,” he said.

Ole then praised McKenna’s skills as a coach, saying his eye for detail was second to none.

“He’s the most thorough and analytical, step-by-step, process-driven coach that I’ve worked with. He makes it so easy for the players to see and understand what we wanted from them,” said Solskjaer.