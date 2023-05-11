Chelsea accept they will lose Mateo Kovacic amid interest from Manchester United



Chelsea have accepted that there is a strong chance they will lose Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic at the end of the season.

Kovacic has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United.

This is not the first time Kovacic has been linked to the Red Devils. Last month The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed the likelihood of a meeting between the player’s agent and United.

The reliable Jacob Steinberg reveals that Kovacic is on his way out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and amidst Erik ten Hag’s desperate need to add midfield reinforcements, the Champions League winner could be headed to Old Trafford.

Steinberg says, “Chelsea have accepted that they are likely to lose Mateo Kovacic this summer, amid interest in the midfielder from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United.”

“Kovacic has a year left on his deal and the uncertainty over his contract has put his future in doubt.”

“Chelsea, who will not be playing in Europe next season, need to decrease the size of their squad after a wild spending spree and their owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, are reluctant to keep players once they have entered the final 12 months of their contract.”

Steinberg points out that the Blues are desperate to raise funds and Kovacic could be made available for sale in what will be a high-profile departure.

“There is no indication an agreement will be reached with the Croatia international over a contract extension.”

“The situation is unlikely to change before the end of the season and Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, will not be short of options if he seeks a fresh challenge.”

Kovacic could reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. Manchester City on the other hand are keen to find a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan who could leave the Etihad on a free transfer.

Another player who Chelsea could be forced to sell is Mason Mount. Like Kovacic, Mount is entering the last year of his current deal and Chelsea are wary of losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

United are also in the race to sign Mount.

