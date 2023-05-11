Crystal Palace slap £50m price tag on Marc Guehi as defender attracts Man United interest



Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Amidst interest in Guehi from a number of clubs, Crystal Palace have put a price tag of £50m on his head.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel reports, “Meanwhile, it can be revealed that Chelsea will net millions in extra revenue if Guehi departs Palace this summer.”

“It is understood the previous Chelsea regime secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal that saw the England defender leave Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park in 2021.”

“Guehi is attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides ahead of the transfer window, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United among the teams monitoring his situation.”

“It is understood Palace will demand a minimum of £50m for Guehi.”

Guehi has enjoyed two sensational seasons since arriving at Selhurst Park in 2021 for a fee in the region of £18 million from Stamford Bridge.

On top of his calm demeanour, incredible ability on the ball and aggressive defending, Guehi is a capable leader at such a young age.

In the absence of club captain Luka Milivojevic, Guehi has regularly donned the armband.

Last year, Guehi received an England call-up from Gareth Southgate although the player did not make the final selection for the World Cup team that travelled to Qatar.

United’s interest in Guehi comes amidst the likely departure of Harry Maguire in the summer.

Maguire has been unable to nail down a starting spot under Erik ten Hag and the United skipper could finally depart, leaving room for someone else to come in and assume his position.

Guehi would be an astute recruit, although it remains to be seen whether club bosses would sanction a £50m deal for his signing with other positions also requiring to be urgently addressed.

