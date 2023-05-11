Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Soyfal Amrabat’s future

Manchester United are expected to ramp up their search to bolster their squad for next season, with the summer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is looking for reinforcements across the park as he plots his title charge for the next campaign.

A centre forward and midfielder are top of the manager’s wish list, with a raft of names being linked.

One name United have apparent interest in is Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has provided an update regarding Amrabat’s future, with top clubs around Europe circling around the player.

Speaking on his daily podcast for Caught Offside, Romano says there has been no direct contact between United and Amrabat, with Barcelona lurking.

“For now, there’s no direct contact with Manchester United, but Barcelona are still there and he could be one of the big names on the market this summer,” said Romano.

Romano also claimed that United were close to bringing in Amrabat in January but plumped for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer instead.

“They (United) were informed on Amrabat in the final days of the window but instead they went for Marcel Sabitzer on loan, which was seen as a perfect option,” he added.

Sabitzer has proven a solid option for Ten Hag in the second half of the season but it’s still unclear what his future holds at the end of the deal.

Amrabat enjoyed a fine World Cup with Morocco, reaching the semi finals before eventually finishing fourth after losing the semi to France and the third place playoff to Croatia.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in Morocco’s impressive performance in Qatar and it’s easy to see why he is a wanted man this summer.