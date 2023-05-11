Manchester United feel shining loan star Matej Kovar can challenge David de Gea next season



Manchester United’s need to sign an elite striker is obvious but any sensible fan will also point out that bringing in a new goalkeeper is equally important.

United’s Europa League exit and the recent loss against West Ham can both be attributed to United No 1 David de Gea who has made a string of mistakes recently.

The Spaniard has been criticised for his inability to pass out from the back, command his area and initiate sweeping actions but his shot-stopping ability has also come under the scanner this season.

DDG’s poor season

Despite his error-strewn displays, Erik ten Hag has publicly backed his No 1 and United are close to agreeing a contract extension with the Spain international.

However, Ten Hag has refused to give assurances regarding his No 1 status and is open to recruiting a low-cost alternative this summer, mainly due to the budgetary constraints.

The Peoples Person recently wrote about the Red Devils’ interest in Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen, but as per 90min, an in-house solution could present itself.

Academy goalkeeper Matej Kovar has enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with Sparta Prague and he is in consideration to fight it put with the 32-year-old for the No 1 jersey.

“Sources have told 90min the 22-year-old is under consideration for a place in the first-team next season after emerging as one of the best young keepers in Europe.

“90min understands United have been keeping close tabs on Kovar, particularly in recent months, and the reports on his progress have been glowing.”

Statistics back up this claim. The Czech giants are close to claim a first title in nine years and the United loanee has played a big role behind this resurgence.

Matej Kovar to the rescue

Kovar has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions and kept 10 clean sheets. Sparta Prague also have the second-best defensive record this season.

United staff feel the Czech Republic goalie can push De Gea all the way next term and considering the circumstances, would be the best alternative.

Kovar joined United back in 2018 from FC Slovacko. While he has never played for the first-team, he did make the matchday squad under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has enjoyed loan stints at Swindon and Burton before a successful temporary outing at Sparta Prague.

