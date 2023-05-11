Manchester United want loan superstar Amad Diallo to be present for FA Cup final



It is an open secret that Manchester United will try and sign a striker in the summer after manager Erik ten Hag witnessed his forwards all failing to score with any real regularity.

While big names like Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Tottenham’s Harry Kane seem to be the favourite according to the rumour mill, an in-house solution could also provide the Dutch manager some answers.

Amad Diallo has enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with Sunderland in the Championship, guiding the Black Cats to the play-offs almost single-handedly at times this season.

Amad’s scintillating season

The 20-year-old was named Sunderland’s young player of the season.

He is their top-scorer with 13 goals in the league while also providing four assists and United fans are excited to see what the Ivorian can produce in an United shirt.

There have been conflicting reports regarding his immediate future with The Peoples Person revealing that United are open to sending him out on loan again, this time to a more technical league.

The winger himself had hinted at being open to returning to The Stadium of Light should he help his loan club reach the Premier League via the play-offs.

The Manchester Evening News has now reported that after the Ivory Coast international’s Wembley exploits for Sunderland, he will also be present to watch his parent club in action in the FA Cup final.

United will take on Manchester City in a Manchester derby, an event that will take place for the first time in FA Cup history as the Reds look to stop City from clinching a possible Treble.

United have invited Diallo to be present while his measurements have also been taken by the club in order to prepare a club suit for him for the famous occasion.

Amad set to attend FA Cup final

“Amad will be invited to attend the FA Cup final ahead of a possible role in the Manchester United squad next season.

“United want Amad to feel involved as he prepares to return to the squad ahead of the pre-season tour of the United States.

“It is understood Amad has had a Cup final suit reserved in his measurements for the showpiece occasion against Manchester City on June 3,” Samuel Luckhurst wrote in his piece.

United had signed Diallo, fresh from his exploits with Atalanta back in 2020 for a fee rising to £37million after then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the green light. The winger has only made nine first-team appearances so far.

