Roma open to Tammy Abraham sale as Manchester United intensify striker search



Manchester United have really struggled to score goals recently with only three goals coming in the last six games and none coming in the last two.

United’s Champions League hopes are fading fast and manager Erik ten Hag has identified to the need to bring in an elite striker ahead of next season to rectify this situation.

It almost seems to be a straight race between Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but the price tags involved means the Red Devils have kept a backup list ready.

Abraham’s Italy adventure has improved him as a player

That list contains the name of Tammy Abraham of Roma. The Englishman enjoyed a fantastic first season in Rome but his second season has proved much more difficult.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, while he had 27 goals and five assists in 53 games last term.

Playing under former United boss Jose Mourinho has certainly helped the former Chelsea star and according to The Mirror, a return to the Premier League looms large.

Roma are aware of the interest he is generating and they are open to selling the England international for £40million this summer.

Despite Chelsea having a buy-back option, it is expected that he will land up elsewhere with United scouts frequently watching him in action this season.

“Roma are ready to sell Tammy Abraham for £40m this summer – and believe he will return to the Premier League. Chelsea do have a buy-back option on the England international but a return seems unlikely with their bulging squad numbers.

United have scouted Tammy Abraham extensively

“Italian media has linked him with Aston Villa but, judging by Ollie Watkins’ form and how he has benefitted from being the main man, that would seem unlikely.

“Reports suggested he was also scouted by Manchester United last month as they look to add a new striker this summer,” the report mentioned.

Abraham remains a decent backup option but United should ideally try and bring in a more elite option in the summer after what Ten Hag experienced this season.

