Emiliano Martinez ready to leave this summer with Manchester United interested



Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could leave the club this summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested.

It has been a busy end to the season with David de Gea still not securing his new deal even though reports suggest it has been agreed. If a deal doesn’t come to a conclusion, it could spark a goalkeeper crisis with the club lacking in a number-one shot-stopper for next season.

Jack Butland’s expected exit will leave the club with just Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson, who is still going through a long-term injury issue.

Naturally, Man United have been linked with many goalkeepers such as AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Brentford’s David Raya.

According to The Daily Mail, World Cup winning goalkeeper Martinez ‘is ready to quit Aston Villa this summer’ with ‘Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested in acquiring his services.’

Of the three,Spurs are currently leading the race with Chelsea and United lagging behind. All three clubs are desperate to find a new shot stopper after what has been a difficult season for the goalkeepers.

Despite poor performances, De Gea is leading the golden boot race with 15 clean sheets with Allison, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale all on 13.

The 30-year-old became a global Champion after winning the World Cup, making it a remarkable couple of seasons after being Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper for over ten years. Despite his late career bloom, he has been rather impressive in the Premier League, often adding some world class performances to his game.

The outlet is relaying a report from TYC Sports who claims that the Argentina international has plenty of options this summer. It is currently unknown whether he wants to stay at his current club with his team fighting for European places in the league.

Spurs are currently leading the race to sign Martinez with Hugo Lloris coming to the end of his career in the next few seasons.

It is unusual, however, for a current or former Arsenal player to join Spurs as the two clubs are arch rivals and transfers between the two have political implications.

The outlet states that if a move doesn’t materialise, Chelsea are next in line to sign Martinez and could look to replace Kepa this summer.

Erik ten Hag has a couple of important decisions to make over the summer as the transfer window opens later this month. The Red Devils will need to qualify for the Champions League if they want a chance at securing a top level goalkeeper.

