Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane will return for Man United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane is available for selection after recovering from injury.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s home Premier League clash with Wolves tomorrow, the boss tempered the good tidings with bad news about Marcus Rashford, who sounds unlikely to make it.

“[Rashford] has a problem, an injury on his leg. He’s a big question mark for tomorrow… As I say, doubtful, more than doubtful. A big question mark,” the boss said.

“But we are happy Rapha Varane is back.”

There was also a hint from the manager that Alejandro Garnacho will see some action at Old Trafford tomorrow.

“He has one more week training, definitely, yeah, so he is available and we have seen he can bring something extra in the team,” he said.

There was good news for another youngster as the boss spoke about the future for Amad Diallo at United. Asked if he sees him as a United player of the future, Ten Hag remarked:

“Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.

“We are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience.”

In regard to David de Gea‘s error against West Ham last time out, Ten Hag said:

“We can’t ignore it but individual mistakes are part of football. Sometimes it’s happening, it shouldn’t happen. When you are in the right focus it will not happen, that is part of the reset of this week.”

Asked if he can ignore Liverpool’s fine form that has seen them close the gap on the Red Devils to just one point, the boss said:

“Of course, I can ignore that [Liverpool’s form]. It’s not important, we have everything in our hands and as long as we have everything in our hands we are not dependent on them.”

The must-win Premier League tie kicks off at Old Trafford tomorrow at 3pm.