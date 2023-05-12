Erik Ten Hag wants Jordan Pickford and Man United could prove a tempting option

Manchester United are readying a move to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer if David De Gea decides to leave at the end of the season, according to a new report.

Whilst contract talks are continuing, the Spanish shot-stopper is yet to put pen to paper and commit his future to the Red Devils, with his current £375,000 a week deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Talks of a new offer have been met with some hesitancy by some United fans, in light of De Gea’s recent poor performances, particularly his error-ridden display in the Europa League Quarter final 2nd leg against Sevilla and a costly mistake vs West Ham only last week.

Although De Gea seems eager to extend his stay in Manchester, negotiations look far from routine, considering the Spaniard would need to accept a potentially significant pay-cut and with no promise of regular first team football.

According to Fraser Watson from The Daily Star, Erik Ten Hag has both Porto’s Diogo Costa and Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen in his sights but has now reportedly switched focus towards Everton stopper Pickford.

Despite the Toffees’ involvement in a relegation battle and their inconsistency this campaign, the 29-year-old has provided moments of brilliance and displayed the qualities that still makes him Gareth Southgate’s first choice.

Earlier this season Pickford penned a new deal with the Goodison Park club until 2027 but United shouldn’t be too discouraged.

If Everton were to end their 30-year-stay in the Premier League and with Euro 2024 approaching fast then they may face an uphill battle to keep hold of their goalkeeper.

United may prove a tempting option for Pickford if they can halt their recent run of poor form and secure Champions League football next season. The Old Trafford club would likely offer him a healthy raise in salary and an improved chance of winning trophies.

However, over the last few months some Ex-United players have gone on record to raise their concerns about the eagerness to replace De Gea.

Treble winning striker Dwight Yorke (King Casino Bonus via The Daily Mirror) debates whether Dea Gea is so easily replaceable or if there is a keeper of greater quality for United to realistically buy this summer.

“I really don’t think there’s many better goalkeepers in the world than De Gea. Is David Raya (Brentford) better than De Gea? I don’t think so.”

“I have not seen any outstanding goalkeepers that are far greater than David de Gea,” Yorke explains. “So I wouldn’t swap him for anyone at the moment, even with the mistakes he’s made recently.”