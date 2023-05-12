Former Manchester United coach Chris Armas opens up on his time at the club

Former Manchester United coach Chris Armas has opened up on his six-month stay at Old Trafford.

Armas joined Ralf Rangnick’s coaching staff after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through last season.

The American coach endured a turbulent spell in Manchester, with United under-performing under his and Rangnick’s guidance.

As reported by The Athletic, Armas said he was welcomed by the players at the club and revealed a small exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo upon his arrival.

“When I initially got there, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, the American is here.’ It didn’t feel like that. You talk to players and Cristiano (Ronaldo) is like, ‘Oh, you’re from the Bronx.’

“They read a little bit about you, they know a few things here and there,” he said.

However when results dipped, Armas became a source of ridicule for sections of the media and he feels as though he was somewhat of an easy target during the poor spell.

“But I would say at some point, when things were getting tougher for the club in terms of results, yeah, I think I was an easy target,” he admitted

Armas also put to bed stories that emerged from the training ground, discarding them as lies which he feels may have been down to his American background.

“Things came out publicly, the training sessions, what have you, that frankly were just not true. So journalists, or whoever is putting that out there, just flat-out lying. Just lies. So that part, is it because I’m American? I’m not sure.” said Armas.

The 50-year-old then recalled a meeting he had with Sir Alex Ferguson when he arrived at club, a meeting which was spun in a different direction by certain outlets.

“I just said it was an honor to meet him…I just told him I read a lot of his books and listened to some books in the car on drives and it was just such an honor and he wished me luck.

“So then, when it comes out that Sir Alex is saying that I’m throwing my resume around to him or something, it’s not even far from the truth, it’s just a lie. It was just a lie,” says Armas.

Armas joined fellow countryman Jesse Marsch at Leeds after his time at United came to an end and despite the lows he admitted that he enjoyed his time in England.

“I would say my time in England was a positive. It was well-received by so many people in and around where I lived and inside the clubs, and that’s what meant more to me than some things that were written at the time.”

Armas is currently without a job but is expected to be back on the coaching field in the near future.

