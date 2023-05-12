‘Gentleman’s agreement’ could see Manchester United land long-term target Yann Sommer



Manchester United need a new goalkeeper after fans witnessed their team exit from the Europa League and succumb to a loss against West Ham in the Premier League.

The latest defeat has jeopardised their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season and it is imperative that the Red Devils get their act together.

Manager Erik ten Hag has continued to back David de Gea publicly but he is aware of the need to add competition for the No 1 spot.

DDG’s No 1 status in danger

The search for a new goalkeeper has been complicated due to the uncertainty surrounding United’s transfer budget and the price of targets such as David Raya of Brentford and Porto’s Diogo Costa.

The Spaniard’s contract is up at the end of the season and as per most reports, he is close to agreeing a new deal on reduced wages.

The Peoples Person has reported on United’s inclination to bring in low-cost alternatives like Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and Croatia’s Dominik Livaković.

There has even been murmurs that the Red Devils could be willing to pit academy youngster Matej Kovar, who has shone out on loan this season, against the 32-year-old.

✅ Manchester United is still interested in Yann Sommer. There's a gentlemen's agreement between Bayern and Sommer that if Manuel Neuer will be back as number one, the club would allow the Swiss goalkeeper to leave in summer — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 11, 2023

Another interesting addition to the list has been made by journalist Christian Falk who has suggested that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer could join the Old Trafford side in the summer if certain conditions are met.

“Manchester United is still interested in Yann Sommer. There’s a gentlemen’s agreement between Bayern and Sommer that if Manuel Neuer will be back as number one, the club would allow the Swiss goalkeeper to leave in summer,” he tweeted.

As per the German, United are ‘still interested’ in the Swiss international, who has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the Bundesliga giants that he can leave if Manuel Neuer returns as No 1.

Sommer back on the radar

Sommer was widely tipped to be a target for the 20-time English league champions in the winter but ultimately made the move to Munich.

Since his move to Bavaria, the 34-year-old has kept seven clean-sheets in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Sommer’s strengths include his bravery with the ball at his feet, which as per Fbref shows that he is in the top 97 percentile for touches while he remains a decent shot-stopper as well.

Falk also revealed that Bayern are open to offloading him for €8million, the amount they paid for his services in January.

Falk also revealed that Bayern are open to offloading him for €8million, the amount they paid for his services in January.