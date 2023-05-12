Liverpool set to pip Manchester United to signing of Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella



Manchester United will hope to arrest their slide when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday with Liverpool breathing down their necks.

Back-to-back defeats with multiple areas failing to perform has set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford and manager Erik ten Hag will be trying to fire up his team after a one-week break.

The midfield, which has been one of the strongest suits this season, has failed to perform according to expectations and the Dutch boss will be aware of the need to add further quality going forward.

United need an versatile presence in midfield

Ideally, United should bring in a versatile presence who can cover multiple areas if required. A new entrant has made it to the list of targets — Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Football Insider have revealed that United are not the frontrunners for the Italian as Liverpool are favourites for his signature, having tracked him throughout the season.

“It is now understood that Inter are preparing to let Barella go this summer and are planning to be without him for the 2023/24 campaign.

“Liverpool and Man United have both been linked with a move, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are considered frontrunners after monitoring Barella throughout the season.”

It is easy to see why the 26-year-old is a man in demand. He has made 46 appearances across all competitions and registered eight goals and nine assists.

Liverpool ahead in Barella chase

The former Cagliari player has played mostly as a central midfielder but can double up as the defensive pivot and the attacking midfielder if required.

He is enjoying his best-ever season and the Italy international wants to leave for pastures new and Inter have placed a £61million price tag on him. Barella’s contract with Inter runs until 2026.

Barella’s strengths include his progressive carries with the ball, which place him in the top 90 percentile among midfielders, and that is something that United are lacking at the moment.

In an ideal scenario, United should try and fight tooth and nail for his signature with Liverpool but the uncertainty surrounding the summer budget and the pressing need for a striker means a bidding war is unlikely in this case.

