Manchester United considering Anthony Martial sale in the summer



Manchester United have scored only three times in their last six games and have exited the Europa League and lost their momentum in the Premier League during this period.

Back-to-back defeats in the league mean the Reds are only a point ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Manager Erik ten Hag has time and again mentioned how important it is for the club to finish in the top four and he has already earmarked a striker as the club’s priority in the summer transfer window.

United need to raise capital by selling players

However, after last summer’s exorbitant splurge, United will need to supplement the available budget with player sales if they are to hand a sizeable budget to the Dutch manager.

The current season has thrown up a lot of names in the first-team squad who do not not deserve a place going forward and one of them is Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman was expected to be lead the line for the Red Devils for the foreseeable future when he put pen to paper back in 2015-16 season.

However, his eight-year stay in Manchester has been disappointing to say the least. Injuries, lack of application and general laziness have all played a part and next summer is the right time to cut ties.

The 27-year-old was set to leave last summer but an impressive pre-season meant Ten Hag placed his faith in him and he has since endeavored to let him down.

He has missed 27 games in total this season with five different injuries and has managed only 25 appearances across all competitions.

In those games, the former Monaco starlet has scored seven times and assisted a further three but he has failed to play the full 90 minutes in even one game.

Martial finally on his way out?

According to TEAMtalk, United are open to offloading the mercurial France international and bringing in an elite striker in his place.

“Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Anthony Martial this summer as they plan to bring in a new marquee striker

“TEAMtalk has been told Man Utd are willing to offload Martial when the transfer window opens as the Frenchman is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer and the club do not want to risk losing him for nothing in 2024.”

The United No 9 arrived for an initial £36million with potential add-ons taking the deal to £58million. As per Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €15million and United will do well to do a better deal.

