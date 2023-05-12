Manchester United’s Harry Kane transfer fear emerges as club receives Victor Osimhen boost



Manchester United are fearful that they will not be successful in their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

It has been widely reported that Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target for the summer transfer window.

Within Old Trafford, Kane is seen as the perfect striker to come in and lead the line as well as take the team to the next level.

Alongside Kane, Victor Osimhen is the other name high on United’s wishlist.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils are concerned about the likelihood of getting a deal for Kane over the line.

“Manchester United fear they are facing a losing battle to land Harry Kane this summer,” the outlet reports.

“England captain Kane, 29, has been United’s No1 transfer target but Tottenham are determined to fight to keep their club record goalscorer even though he only has a year left on his current deal.”

“Tottenham striker Kane has also dropped hints in recent interviews about staying and trying to win the Europa Conference League and breaking more records. It means there is a growing feeling that Kane could end up staying at least another year which means United will have to look elsewhere.”

The Mirror adds, “There is a feeling that it will be very tough to get him and may have to make other plans while Kane knows that Tottenham resisted Manchester City ’s attempts to sign him two years ago despite his desire to leave.”

Tottenham are planning to exploit Kane’s loyalty to the club to convince him to snub United and stay.

Meanwhile, United could be boosted in their efforts to lure Osimhen to England.

As per The Mirror, in the event that he leaves the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen favours a switch to the Premier League as opposed to Paris Saint-Germain.

