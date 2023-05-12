Manchester United’s interest in the lower league playoffs explained

The end of the season is fast approaching across the English footballing pyramid, with teams set to learn their fate in the coming weeks.

Manchester United have work to do to ensure they finish in the top four of the Premier League, as well as the small matter of the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June.

As reported by manutd.com, Erik ten Hag will be fully focused on ensuring his side finish the season as strong as possible but will also have half an eye on his loan players further down the leagues.

With the regular league season finished in the Championship, League One and Two, United have vested interest in the lower league playoffs.

Amad Diallo led Sunderland’s late playoff charge in the Championship, playing a starring role in Tony Mowbray’s side pinching the last spot to set up a semi-final against Luton Town.

Mowbray will be hoping Amad can continue his fine form this season to shoot The Black Cats back to the big time.

Amad has enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Sunderland and helping them back to the Premier League would be a fitting sign-off before he returns to Old Trafford.

Should Sunderland get past Luton, they will run into either Middlesbrough or Coventry City, managed by former Reds, Michael Carrick and Mark Robins respectively.

Carrick took over the reins at Boro in October, with the club in the relegation zone but has turned their fortunes around and catapulted them up the Championship table.

In League One, Bolton Wanderers face a playoff semi-final against Barnsley, who finished five points above them in the table.

United youngster Shola Shoretire is currently on loan at Bolton and is hitting form at the right time, having scored his first professional goal at the weekend against Bristol Rovers.

Former Red Darren Ferguson is in the other League One semi, hoping to cause an upset as his Peterborough side take on Sheffield Wednesday for the right to play at Wembley.

United’s interest in the League Two race firstly comes in the shape of former under 21s boss Neil Wood, who leads Salford City into their semi-final against Stockport.

United legend Mark Hughes may be lying in wait for Salford in the final, with Hughes currently in charge at Bradford City who face Carlisle in their playoff semi.

Good luck to all the current and former Reds in their respective season-defining next few weeks.

