Mateo Kovačić could be the perfect midfield signing for Man United this summer



Mateo Kovačić has emerged as a potential solution for Manchester United’s midfield problems in the summer.

The Croatian midfielder has one year remaining on his deal and, as reported here yesterday, Chelsea are in a position where they will be forced to sell to enable them to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Jacob Steinberg (The Guardian) reports the London club are resigned to losing Kovačić as Todd Boehly prefers to sell players approaching the end of their contract, rather than renewing.

Erik Ten Hag’s long-standing pursuit of Frenkie De Jong offers a clear indication as to the profile of midfielder he desires. Christian Eriksen has performed admirably in the role, but his lack of physicality and speed makes him an ultimately limited choice; particularly alongside midfielders such as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

De Jong would be able to progress the ball from deep and to transition through midfield via dribbling, while simultaneously possessing the athleticism to provide protection to the defence. Eriksen is undoubtedly a magician on the ball, but struggles to move quickly with it or defend effectively without it. The recently announced retirement of Sergio Busquets at the end of the season, however, makes the already unlikely signing of De Jong even more so. Ten Hag will have to set his sights elsewhere.

Which is what makes the signing of Kovačić such a sensible one.

The Croatian midfielder provides a similar skillset to his Dutch compatriot, ranking in the 92nd percentile for attempted passes and progressive passes, while coming in the 73rd for progressive carries and 76th for successful take-ons. Yet he ranks in the 99th percentile for transfer availability in comparison to De Jong.

Steinberg indicates United would not be alone in their pursuit of Kovačić this summer. Manchester City and Bayern Munich will also be allegedly in the hunt, with Thomas Tuchel a keen admirer of his former pupil. Tuchel, during his time as Chelsea manager, stated (via The Coaches Voice):

‘We miss Kovačić when he doesn’t play…he is a big loss with his ability to drive with the ball, his speed on the ball [and] without the ball.’

A fee in the ballpark €40 million has been mooted; a reasonable price for a player of Kovačić’s quality, with only a year remaining on his deal.

The Croatian’s age is seemingly the primary obstacle for Manchester United however. Casemiro is 31 while Bruno will be 29 at the beginning of next season. Adding another player approaching the death knell of 30 will give Ten Hag some concern, but the scarcity of midfielders with the profile Kovačić offers could counter those.

The ability to direct the majority of Manchester United’s budget towards a centre-forward, via a cheaper deal for Chelsea’s number eight, may be what tips the deal from maybe to certainty.

