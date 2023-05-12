Picture: Leaked design details of Manchester United’s 2023-24 home kit



Manchester United’s 2023-2024 home kit will heavily pay tribute to the city of Manchester.

According to Footy Headlines who have leaked the design details of the jersey to be worn next season, the red colour is called “Team Collage Red.”

Footy Headlines disclose, “The Adidas Man United 2023-2024 jersey combines a classic red main color with black for logos and the Three Stripes.”

“It is the first time since the 2019-2020 season that Adidas use black as the secondary color.”

“It remains to be seen how much white or any will be used for the Adidas Man United 23-24 home jersey.”

💣🌹🌉 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞: Manchester United 23-24 Home Kit Design Info Leaked: https://t.co/6YOQD7J7Je — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 12, 2023

Footy Headlines adds that both the main sponsor and the DXC Technology sleeve sponsor logos could be white.

Late last year, the Red Devils and their primary shirt sponsor, Teamviewer, arrived at a mutual agreement to end the deal which was supposed to run until 2026.

A five-year deal was signed between United and the German company in 2021.

It was revealed that Teamviewer’s logo and name would remain on United’s shirts until a new sponsor is found.

On the leaked home kit for next campaign, Footy Headlines further reports, “In terms of design, the 2023-24 Manchester United home kit truly embodies the essence of Manchester. The kit features a repeating Lancashire Rose geometric pattern on the front.”

The Lancashire Rose is a well-known symbol that represents the rich history of Lancashire in northwestern England.

It consists of a red rose with a gold center and is used in various ways in Lancashire county.

The club’s home kit design has also borrowed from a bridge in Manchester, possibly the Trafford Road Bridge. The collar contains design elements of this bridge.

The jersey will be available for purchase from July.

