Predicted Man United XI vs Wolverhamption Wanderers: Jadon Sancho to start



Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane’s possible availability for Manchester United’s home game with Wolves tomorrow is unlikely to affect the starting XI.

United are looking to bounce back from two successive 1-0 defeats that have left a top four finish hanging in the balance.

Manager Erik ten Hag said before the first of those two games at Brighton “The prognosis, I think Rapha [Varane] is closer than Scott [McTominay] in this moment. But still, they are, for the coming two games, they are not available.”

This puts them back in the frame for today but even if they do make it to the squad, it would be unlike Ten Hag to throw them straight into a 90-minute situation after such long layoffs.

David de Gea’s prominent mistake was the main reason for the loss to West Ham last Sunday but it seems unlikely that Ten Hag will drop the Spaniard at this stage of the season.

Backup Tom Heaton has also been out injured for a few weeks so loanee Jack Butland, who has not played a competitive game this season, or academy star Radek Vitek would be the only other options.

In defence, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are expected to continue their makeshift centre back partnership, with Shaw’s hand ball that conceded Brighton’s winning penalty last Thursday the only serious blip on their recent performances.

At full back, Ten Hag seems to be rotating Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia. We have gone for Wan-Bissaka at right back and Dalot left tomorrow, but it is a close call.

In midfield, with six days’ rest under their belts it seems almost certain that Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will form the double pivot, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Further upfield, the “Wout Weghorst as number 10” experiment failed again against West Ham and he is expected to return to the bench. Anthony Martial could be recalled but the most likely scenario is probably for Jadon Sancho to come in on the left, with Antony right and Marcus Rashford up front.

Alejandro Garnacho will probably get some minutes at last after his own injury layoff, but these will probably be from the bench.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: