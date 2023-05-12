Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leading the race to buy Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the front-runner to agree a deal with the Glazers for Manchester United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), the British billionaire’s offer is likely to be accepted.

However, the report claims Sheikh Jassim is far from conceding in the bidding war.

The Qataris could return for an 11th-hour bid and blow the competition out of the window.

The report states:

It remains to be seen if Sheikh Jassim’s group will lodge a final attempt to blow the competition out of the water.”

“The Qatari party are far from conceding defeat and remain in firmly in the game, it is understood.”

“Talks are ongoing. Despite a deadline for final bids having passed, it appears as though there is room for further manoeuvre.”

A decision is expected to be made next week.

United fans will hope for a full sale of the club, and get rid of the Glazers once and for all.

It is to be seen what next steps will be taken by Sheikh Jassim.

If he wants to secure Man United, he has to give in to the greed of the American owners and offer a deal that Sir Jim Ratcliffe cannot beat.