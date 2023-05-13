Alejandro Garnacho proves his special talent in 14-minute Wolves cameo



Manchester United’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers was made even sweeter by Alejandro Garnacho’s return to action. The Argentine starlet has been unavailable for the Reds since he hobbled off the pitch following a particularly feisty tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters when United met Southampton on the 12th of March.

Garnacho only made his debut in April last year, at the tail end of the 2022/2023 season, and has mostly featured off the bench this season. Still, when called upon he has not been shy.

The skilful winger has a habit of coasting past defenders at will, but it is his calmness in front of goal, especially in high-pressure situations, that really highlights his growing importance to Erik ten Hag’s team.

All three of Garnacho’s Premier League goals this season have come after the 84th minute, with two of these coming after the 2nd minute of added time.

Having made a full recovery, Garnacho was introduced into the fray against Wolves in the 82nd minute and would eventually play 14 minutes of the game, garnering only five touches within that time. But the 18-year-old certainly made the most of the limited time he was given to work with, delivering an impressive 100% passing accuracy.

Alejandro Garnacho in 8 minutes vs. Wolves: 100% passes completed

5 touches

3 passes completed

1 shot on target

1 goal He’s back. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wu2elWnHMl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 13, 2023

Although Garnacho didn’t see much action in front of the Wolves post, when he did, he made it count.

Bursting through the Wolves defence, after catching Nelson Semedo ball-watching, United’s number 49 displayed a calmness and confidence that belies his age, turning Semedo inside out before coolly slotting the ball home on the near side.

This was his first and only shot of the game: one shot, one goal.

Considering the immense promise he’s shown, United fans will be ecstatic that the 18-year-old has pledged his short-medium term future to the club, having just signed a contract in April that will keep him at Old Trafford till 2028.

In the present, United have a nervy run-in to think about, and Garnacho’s attacking talents will almost certainly be called upon to help Erik ten Hag secure a Champions League place for next season.

