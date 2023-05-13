Antony spearheads Manchester United’s attack in win against Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in a 2-0 victory to further cement their top 4 credentials.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho were enough to guarantee the Red Devils all three points.

United had a possession of 48% to Wolves’s 52%.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered 27 shots at goal, with nine being on target. Wolves had five cracks at goal but none required David de Gea to intervene.

United made 435 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%. Wolves made 461 passes with a success rate of 79%.

United’s attack and how the forwards struggled to get into sync with each other was a striking theme, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

So many clear-cut chances went begging and central to this was Antony.

The Brazilian should have made a few more better choices in the final third and the win would have been more comfortable.

Nevertheless, elsewhere Antony was sensational and was one of United’s most threatening attackers. He was a thorn in the backside of the Wolves defence.

The United winger had a 78% pass accuracy to his name and 57 touches of the ball.

He attempted to deliver an astronomic 25 passes into the final third of the pitch. Of these 25 efforts, 21 were successful.

Antony made seven ball recoveries.

He won five of the ground duels he delved into.

The 23-year-old embarked on four dribbles – he completed all four. Antony made three key passes and created one big chance.

He capped his performance with an assist for Martial’s goal and United’s opener. He registered the assist with his right foot.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Wolves: 78% pass accuracy

57 touches

21/25 final third passes completed

7 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

4/4 dribbles completed

3 key passes

1 big chance created

1 assist Excellent performance. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BD4i6LgvPa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 13, 2023

Antony’s directness and brave nature are a breath of fresh air for United. With a little better cutting edge, he can take his game to the next level.

