Bruno Fernandes gives hilarious explanation for Anthony Martial’s goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has explained that he knew beforehand that Anthony Martial would score against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his explanation was quite bizarre.

United ran out 2-0 winners against Julen Lopetegui’s men at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

Fernandes registered an assist for Garnacho’s goal.

The Portuguese playmaker spoke to MUTV after the game and said, “I knew he [Martial] was going to score today because he had his haircut with our barber. Every time he gets his haircut with him, he gets his goal.”

“So, I will call him [the barber] every time now to go the day before the game to cut his hair because we need this Anthony. We need the Anthony that scores goals, that gives us a lot of quality on the ball and creates a lot of space for others.”

“So, I’m really pleased for his goal and also for seeing [Alejandro] Garnacho getting back to the games and getting his goal too.”

On the game against Wolves, the 28-year-old pointed out that there was no room for anything less than a win.

“We did our job properly and that’s why we got the three points. They [Wolves] are a really smart team, they defend really well. They are compact, it’s difficult to go through their lines. They have quality on the ball.”

“They have players with pace up front and they are really good technically, so we had to be aware of the counters, we had to be aware when they had the ball, we had to have the right press on them. So, I think we did really well, [it was] a professional performance and that’s why we get the points.”

Fernandes said that as of now the team has one primary objective – secure the six points needed to guarantee Champions League football ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have struggled in away games this campaign and a trip to the Vitality to face Bournemouth awaits.

Fernandes opined that United can win against the Cherries, as the team will be spurred by the club’s amazing away support.

