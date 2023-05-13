Carlos Tevez praises Alejandro Garnacho for his Manchester United breakthrough

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has spoken on fellow countryman and United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

As reported by Argentine media, Tevez praised Garnacho for breaking into the first team at Old Trafford whilst also claiming that both Manchester clubs are in the top three sides in the world.

“Garnacho is good. To play at Manchester United you have to be good. He is playing in the top three clubs in the world which is Real Madrid, Manchester City and United is there,” said Tevez.

The former United and City man then admitted it’s difficult for Argentines to play in England, given the difference in culture between the countries.

“It is not easy for Argentines, to insert yourself in that culture. To play there you have to be crack,” he added.

It’s thought the term ‘crack’ refers to the need for a strong mentality as well as the physical attributes required to play in the Premier League.

Garnacho certainly has the personality to deal with the expectations of playing for United.

This time last year Garnacho was the main man in United’s Youth Cup success, scoring a brace in the 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the final.

Since then, the 18-year-old has emerged as an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s squad in what has been an unforgettable 12 months for the winger.

Garnacho’s performances have earned him a new long-term deal at the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

Erik ten Hag has been without Garnacho for the last few weeks due to an injury picked up in the goalless draw with Southampton back in March.

However, he is back available for the remaining fixtures and will hope to play his part in United securing a place in the Premier League’s top four.

