David de Gea wins the Premier League golden glove following win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United clinched all three points at Old Trafford during a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils’ goals came through Anthony Martial who scored in the first half and Alejandro Garnacho who came on from the bench to get on the score sheet.

United fashioned multiple clear-cut goalscoring chances but struggled to put the ball into the back of the net.

Erik ten Hag’s men were desperately hanging on with the game entering its dying embers, but luckily for them, Garnacho produced a sublime finish to ensure the win was secure.

The sensational Argentine got on the end of a pass from Bruno Fernandes and embarked on a brilliant run.

He cleverly ignored Wout Weghorst’s calls for a pass before firing it beyond Daniel Bentley.

United’s clean sheet against Wolves also means that David de Gea has now won the Premier League golden glove.

The Spaniard has now kept 16 clean sheets.

Liverpool’s Allison ranks second on the list with 13 clean sheets.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle’s Nick Pope are tied with Allison on 13.

To claim the accolade outright and not share it with anyone else, De Gea needs just one more clean sheet. With games against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham left, the Spaniard has a golden opportunity to be the sole winner.

OFFICIAL: David de Gea has won his second Premier League Golden Glove. He needs one more clean sheet to win it outright – but he will be picking up the trophy on May 28.

Ironically, De Gea has been one of United’s most criticized players this season. The 32-year-old has attracted the wrath of a section of supporters for his perceived weaknesses that render him an unsuitable fit for the brand of football Ten Hag wants to implement at Old Trafford.

United are keen to bring in another shot-stopper despite the fact that De Gea is closing in on agreeing a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

De Gea has previously won the Premier League golden glove on one occasion, in 2017/18.

