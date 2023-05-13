Erik ten Hag achieves significant milestone following Man United’s win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won the most games of any United boss in their debut season at the club.

This achievement by Ten Hag comes after the Red Devils’ 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

United’s goalscorers were Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

Martial gave his side the lead heading into the break. Garnacho came on from the bench in the second half to ensure there was no major upset caused by Julen Lopetegui’s men.

The result has left United in fourth position, four points above fifth-placed Liverpool.

The Reds are level on points with Newcastle, who dropped points earlier today at Elland Road. The Magpies, however, have a significantly better goal difference than United.

This season, United have won 20 games in the Premier League.

In all competitions spanning the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League, the 20-time English champions have managed 38 victories.

There is a chance to get this number higher, with three Premier League games left and the FA Cup final at Wembley in June.

United winning 38 games in all competitions is the most the club has managed in a single campaign since 2010-11.

20/38 – Manchester United have now won 20 Premier League games this season and 38 in all competitions, their most in a single campaign since 2010-11 (39). Erik. pic.twitter.com/PHhX4eWtHT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2023

It also means that Ten Hag has won the most games of any United boss in their first season at the Old Trafford dugout.

🚨🚨| BREAKING: Erik ten Hag has now won the most games of any #mufc manager in their debut season. 🔥🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/WoAJ68OsSn — centredevils. (@centredevils) May 13, 2023

These numbers just highlight what a superb job the Dutchman has done since being appointed manager.

Ten Hag has dealt with many issues including the uncertain takeover situation and the mid-season loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, but still, the 53-year-old has managed to ensure the team is still fighting to achieve its objectives.

