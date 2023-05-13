Erik ten Hag full of praise for Alejandro Garnacho



Erik ten Hag has praised match winner Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Wolves today in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Garnacho came off the bench 10 minutes from the end, having been out for a month with injury, and coolly despatched United’s second goal to put the game out of reach of gallant Wolves with just a couple of minutes left on the clock.

In the post-match press conference (via Beanyman Sports), Ten Hag said that it’s “in United’s DNA” to make life difficult for themselves.

“The team was ready for this battle,” he said.

“Once again we made the opponent’s goalkeeper the best man on the pitch, man of the match.

“We could have made life easier when we score the second goal early on, but we have the points, we’re happy with that and we move on.”

Asked about Garnacho’s contribution, the manager said:

“All of the subs [Wout Weghorst, Harry Maguire, Fred and Garnacho] had a good impact, and it was one of the problems in the last weeks that our subs were bad, they didn’t have an impact.

“But today all the subs came on and had a straight impact on the game.

“Garna[cho], of course, we see it, he scored a great goal, he did I think almost everything good and he scored the goal.

“That will give him belief. And it’s good for us, because it’s good for the rest of the season, that he’s back, it will give him confidence and he can have an impact.”

The boss was asked whether he was surprised at Garnacho’s level of maturity on the pitch.

“One of the aspects of the biggest talents, they are mature,” he replied.

“First, they take responsibility, and second they are mature.

“They have belief they can dominate opponents and once again, he did it.

“Hopefully he will progress so quickly he can compete for a starting XI position, that is his next challenge.”

On what the young Argentinian needs to improve, his manager said:

“Sometimes he lacks a in defence transition, in pressing, he has to step up in such things, but he has a huge talent and he’s brave.”

“[He has to improve in] making decisions, telling decisions, when to go in 1 on 1s and when to get behind, when to go for goal and when to give an extra pass.”