Manchester United are interested in long-term Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch



Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

It has been a difficult season for the midfielder following his move from Ajax last summer. He has failed to get going in Germany and has often found himself starting matches from the bench.

Despite the lack of starts, the Holland international has appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal.

If Man United can secure his services, he will be reunited with Erik ten Hag again, where he flourished in midfield.

The 20-year-old is currently in the first year of his five-year contract, meaning the German club could ask for a big fee after signing him for €18 million last June.

According to Football Insider, United have entered the race in which Liverpool are currently readying a bid for Gravenberch this summer.

Ten Hag has apparently notified the recruitment team at Old Trafford that he would like them to bring reinforcements in the midfield department.

After signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer, it is clear that this is an area the manager is keen to build on.

Gravenberch could be a perfect option for the manager having already worked with him for four seasons before. The talent is quite clearly there.

The outlet states that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been admiring the midfielder for quite some time and previous reports have claimed that personal terms have already been agreed with the Anfield outfit. It also claims that, despite conflicting reports, Bayern are willing to let Gravenberch leave this summer as it is clear that he is frustrated with the lack of starts this season.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will have sufficient funds to pursue this deal after making it clear that the club needs to sign a striker this summer.

It’s unclear how much the Red Devils have to spend during the upcoming transfer window with a takeover pending.

