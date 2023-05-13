Manchester United keenly monitoring “frustrated” Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus



Manchester United are among a number of clubs monitoring Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic is reportedly a name on United’s transfer list as the Red Devils plot the signing of a world-class goalscorer to come in and lead the line.

This season, scoring goals consistently has been one of United’s major weaknesses and this is something Erik ten Hag is keen to solve by dipping into the market.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are among other names linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic is “frustrated” in Turin and an exit from the club this summer for the Serbian is on the cards.

Other parties alive to Vlahovic’s circumstances in Italy are Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

This term, the 23-year-old has managed 10 goals and two assists in 25 league appearances for the Old Lady.

Vlahovic was visibly disappointed when he was taken off on Thursday in the Europa League against Sevilla.

As per Gazzetta, Juventus may have to sell Vlahovic if they do not qualify for the Champions League. While they are still mathematically on course to finish within the top four, there is still the issue of a possible points deduction facing the Bianconeri.

Recently, Fichajes indicated that Vlahovic is aware of the interest in him from England as well as abroad.

However, it is said that the player personally prefers a move to Arsenal over either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The striker’s current contract expires in 2026. The scramble for top strikers in Europe is taking shape and certainly, Vlahovic is one for United supporters to keep a close eye on.

