Manchester United planning contract extension and loan talks with Facundo Pellistri’s agents



Despite Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal, manager Erik ten Hag has been reluctant to use certain attacking players from the bench.

One of them has been Facundo Pellistri with fans disappointed that the manager has not utilised him as much as they would have liked.

The Dutchman has praised his training etiquettes and has given him a few chances here and there but he still seems to be an afterthought and the young Uruguayan has a lot to ponder in the summer.

Pellistri to be offered new contract and sent out on loan

For one, his contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025 and the club plan to extend his contract while his immediate future in terms of regular minutes also needs to be sorted.

Despite playing in the World Cup and being a regular player for the Uruguay national team, the 21-year-old has managed to make nine appearances for the senior team for a combined total of a meagre 274 minutes.

He has one assist to show for his efforts while his direct approach play and pace have caught the eye of fans.

According to Uruguayan agent Edgardo Lasalvia, who spoke to El Observador, United want to renew Pellistri’s contract with a loan exit a definite possibility.

“Manchester United wants to renew it, but that since he does not have the minutes that the player wants, it is an always latent possibility that he will go out on loan again as he already did at Alaves,” the report mentioned.

New agent for Pellistri

The report mentions that the former Penarol youngster is not officially on the books of Lasalvia’s company and is instead represented by Jonathan Barnet’s company ICM Stellar Sports.

The report indicated that ‘from now on’ Lasalvia will ‘manage the career’ in conjunction with ICM Stellar Sports.

The agent is set to travel to Europe next week to meet with Barnett and the son of the other founding partner, David Manasseh, to discuss the player.

The Peoples Person has already reported on how much interest the youngster is generating and ideally, the Reds should only agree a loan deal instead of a permanent departure.

