Manchester United ready to fight Arsenal for Declan Rice

David Moyes has admitted that Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham in the Summer and though Arsenal seem to be favourites to sign the midfielder, Manchester United plan to rival Arsenal with an offer the Hammers can’t refuse.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are asking for a figure in the region of £100m for their captain and with Arsenal reluctant to pay that, United are upping their interest.

However, Arsenal have been preparing to launch a bid for some time for the England international and Rice is said to be keen to play under Arteta.

The Reds’ main priority in the transfer window is signing a number 9 and they have been strongly linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

But The Guardian suggests that United also need more physicality in midfield and in addition to Rice have been linked with the likes of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

Rice would be a much more expensive option for the club and they would need to sell players to acquire him in the summer. But that hasn’t quelled their interest, the outlet says.

Rice’s contract is up next year and he doesn’t intend to sign an extension despite the Hammers’ wish to keep him.

He wants to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies.

The London side are currently 2-1 up in their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar ahead of the second leg being played next week.

They are chasing their first major trophy since 1980 and winning the Conference League would qualify them for the Europa League and Rice could leave on a high.

Speaking about the club captain, Moyes said, “We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season. So that’s one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we’re also fully aware there is a good chance we won’t have him.”

Along with Arsenal and Manchester United, the England man has also been linked to Chelsea and Newcastle, but the former will be hampered by their inability to offer him Champions League football next season.