Manchester United set to play Real Madrid in mouth-watering pre-season clash



Manchester United will play Spanish giants Real Madrid in Texas as part of the Red Devils’ pre-season tour ahead of next season.

This is just the latest pre-season game to be announced after the club confirmed clashes against Borussia Dortmund, Wrexham, and Arsenal.

The game against Real Madrid will be played in Houston at the NRG Stadium on 26 July.

The last U.S. meeting between United and Real Madrid in 2014 pulled in a record crowd of 109,318 fans at The Big House, Michigan.

This number is still a record for the largest ever audience for a football game played on U.S. soil.

The match will be a chance for the likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Alvaro Fernandez to play against familiar faces from their own time with los Blancos.

It could also be a first chance to see new signings for both clubs, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen all linked with a move to one or both sides this summer.

John Murtough said via United’s official website, “This is a huge game for our fans in the US, giving them a unique opportunity to witness first-hand one of the greatest fixtures in world football.”

“We last visited Houston in 2017 when we played Manchester City in front of a huge crowd, and I know this match will be just as popular.”

“Erik and his team are looking forward to spending time in the US and preparing for the new season by taking on first-class opponents such as Real Madrid.”

Mutough added, “Our players will relish the opportunity to test themselves against another top European side as they get ready for the 2023/24 campaign.”

With United’s pre-season tour fixtures all confirmed, attention is now on finishing the season strongly and then starting preparations for the new campaign.