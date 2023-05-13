Manchester United set to rival Arsenal for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan



Manchester United are set to battle it out with Arsenal for the services of RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, according to a leading journalist.

Simakan arrived at Leipzig from Racing Club de Strasbourg in July 2021 and has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Simakan’s performances have drawn the attention of top European clubs, including United and Arsenal, who are both in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Yesterday, Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the versatile 23-year-old.

Romano reported that the Gunners had sent scouts to watch Simakan.

While nothing is advanced between Arsenal and the player’s camp, Simakan is closely being monitored by the club’s board.

Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Mohamed Simakan multiple times, he's appreciated. Nothing advanced or imminent at this stage but Simakan is one of the CBs monitored by Arsenal board.

According to Foot Mercato, the Red Devils also have Simakan on their radar.

Foot Mercato points out that faced with the injury crisis brought about by injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, Erik ten Hag is keen to recruit more personnel in the defensive department.

Harry Maguire is also facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and would need to be replaced if he indeed departs this summer.

As per Foot Mercato, Simakan would be open to the challenge of playing in the Premier League – a competition with a high intensity that matches his footballing attributes.

Playing in England’s top flight would also hand Simakan a good opportunity to earn a France national team call-up.

RB Leipzig are firmly aware of interest in their sensational star and are bracing themselves for interested parties to make formal approaches.

Leipzig will not make concessions and will need to be convinced to part with Simakan. The German club’s bullishness is drawn from the fact that Simakan’s current contract does not expire until 2027.

