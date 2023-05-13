Manchester United’s salary offer for Kim Min-jae blows Napoli’s new wage proposal out of the water



Manchester United have offered Napoli defender Kim Min-jae a mega salary that thwarts what Napoli are willing to give him, according to a new report.

The Peoples Person recently covered a story which indicated that the Red Devils want to sign Kim by the end of June, with many clubs also keen on the player’s services.

Since joining Napoli last summer as Kalidou Koulibaly’s replacement, Kim has quickly cemented his status as one of Europe’s best central defenders.

Foot Mercato reports that United are making the most progress in trying to sign Kim.

United are aware of the release clause contained in the player’s contract and the fact that it is valid for the first few weeks of the summer transfer window.

With this in mind, the 20-time English champions have already held talks with the player’s camp about a possible Old Trafford switch.

During these negotiations, Foot Mercato points out that United offered Kim a huge salary package.

“The Mancunians have submitted a colossal salary offer to those close to the player,” Footmercato says. “If he were to join Old Trafford, he’d receive wages worthy of a star striker.”

Kim dreams of playing in the Premier League as he considers England’s top flight to be second to none in the world.

The 26-year-old is also aware that he would receive significant game time, with Harry Maguire expected to depart this summer.

Raphael Varane‘s poor injury record means that Kim is likely to play a lot under Erik ten Hag.

Foot Mercato’s report is backed by La Repubblica who also detail United’s interest in the Serie A winner.

According to La Repubblica via GIFN, Napoli are desperately scrambling to give their star defender a new deal in an effort to ward off United and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is an avid admirer of Kim and sees him as the perfect replacement for Aymeric Laporte, who is also on his way out of Manchester.

The value of Kim’s release clause is €60 million and it applies to foreign clubs only – this figure does not scare United or their city rivals.

Aurelio De Laurentiis held a meeting with Kim’s agent on the 10th of May. The main agenda of the meeting was reviewing the terms of the player’s current contract with a view to increasing his release clause and salary.

Currently earning €2 million per season, Napoli’s new offer stands at around €4.5 million per season. As per La Repubblica, United are ready to hand Kim a whooping €7 million per season.

Kim would be a welcome addition to the ranks at the Theatre of Dreams. He would add much-needed quality cover and considering his relatively fair release clause for a player of his stature, acquiring him is a no-brainer for United.

