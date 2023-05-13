Match report: Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have beaten Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League with goals from Martial and Garnacho.

The victory sees them go four points clear of Liverpool and one step closer to securing Champions League football next season.

Antony made a run down the right in the opening minute, he cut inside and got a shot off but it was blocked well by Wolves.

United looked bright in the opening few minutes and the crowd encouraged Eriksen to take a long range shot from outside the area but his shot was rising all the time.

Following an error from De Gea which gave Wolves possession, the visitors themselves gifted the ball back to United in a dangerous area. Antony took it and ran but his shot was just a fraction wide.

Sancho and Shaw on the overlap down the left presented an opportunity, but Shaw’s cross was headed away.

The crowd roared as down the right, Antony and Wan-Bissaka overlapped with a lovely 1,2, but the defender cut it back and no one was waiting.

Wolves began to grow into the game with fifteen minutes gone but United kept the pressure up when they had possession.

The returning Varane mishit a shot that went well wide, whilst Eriksen had another long range shot which was closer to the target.

Antony somehow headed over the bar from six yards out and it was starting to feel like one of those days for United.

With half an hour gone, United made the breakthrough. A lovely pass from Fernandes found the run of Antony, as the keeper closed him down he squared it to Martial, who buried it in the bottom corner.

A series of corners and free kicks for Wolves late in the first half saw them push to try and get an equaliser but luckily United defended well.

The second half started and Wolves came out with the bit between their teeth.

At the other end though, United still had plenty of chances as Antony shot wide of the near post.

Fernandes was dispossessed on the edge of the area in what the ref deemed a clean challenge but Fernandes required treatment.

When he returned to the pitch he had a shot well blocked.

De Gea almost made a howler at the other end as he came out of the box to try to dispossess Hwang Hee-Chan but he made a mess of the challenge. Luckily Hee-chan didn’t go to ground and his attack fizzled out.

Back to United’s attacking football and Sancho forced a brilliant save from Bentley who got down low to stop Sancho’s shot from sneaking in the bottom corner.

Bentley was there again minutes later to deny Casemiro this time, palming his shot wide.

From the resulting corner, Weghorst, who was still searching for his first Premier League goal for the club, headed it over the bar from six yards out… he’ll have to wait a little longer!

Bentley was having quite the game as he denied Antony once again, and allowed Wolves to stay in this contest in the dying moments of the game.

Substitute Jimenez broke into the box but was stopped by Lindelof and Maguire hoofed the ball up the pitch.

Despite Bentley’s best efforts there was nothing he could do as the returning Garnacho ran on to a through ball from Fernandes and slotted it in with help from the inside of the post.

United needed a win and they dug deep and sealed the three points in injury time.

They are now four points clear of Liverpool.

Team: De Gea, Varane (Maguire 81), Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 81), Fernandes, Sancho (Garnacho 82), Antony, Martial (Weghorst 69)