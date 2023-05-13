Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United refused to sign Erling Haaland



Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed how the club refused his proposal to sign Erling Haaland.

In a recent interview, the Norwegian stated:

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I’d got this striker that we had but they didn’t listen.”

“I asked for £ 4 million for Haaland but they didn’t sign him.”

This is quite a startling claim from Solskjaer and highlights the incompetence of Man United from top to bottom.

Despite spending a lot of money, the club have made countless bad decisions about recruitment.

Instead of acting proactively, United tend to always be reactive and end up falling behind their rivals.

Haaland has gone on to become a goalscoring machine at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

The Norwegian striker is one of the best in the business and has already broken the Premier League record for the most goals scored in a single season.

Haaland is just one of the many players United have failed to sign, who have gone on to excel at other clubs.

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Julian Alvarez are three examples of players who were strongly linked to United but ended up going elsewhere.

If United are to get back to the top, they must recruit more efficiently.