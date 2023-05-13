Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in support of the Glazer family leaving Manchester United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out regarding the ongoing sale of the club.

As reported by The Athletic, Ole returned to Manchester last night for ‘An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘, giving fans the opportunity to ask him a few questions.

Naturally, high on the agenda was the subject of the Glazer family relinquishing control of the club, something that Ole says he backs.

“It needs to be done,” said Solskjaer.

“Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams,” admitted Ole.

Solskjaer is arguably the best person to speak on how far behind the club has fallen, having been at the club during the peak of its powers under Sir Alex as well as managing the club just over a year ago.

Ole has seen United at its best and worst over the last two decades and feels a change of ownership is now needed.

The former boss also spoke on the potential new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose INEOS backed consortium are reportedly the Glazer family’s preferred bid, as things stand.

However, there is a bit of resistance from fans toward Ratcliffe’s proposal, which it is claimed allows Joel and Avram Glazer to remain part of the set up at Old Trafford.

There is also concern Ratcliffe’s offer would not include wiping out the debt from the club, in comparison to Sheikh Jassim who has promised a debt- free Manchester United.

Ole warned that although he feels Ratcliffe may be the one to take over, he is unlikely to gain full control if the club.

“I’m not sure he can get the whole lot. I think he wants only 51 per cent; it’s a difficult one,” said Ole.

An update regarding the sale is expected next week, with reports suggesting only an 11th hour bid from Sheikh Jassim will stop Ratcliffe winning the race.