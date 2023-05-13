Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United beat Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 5 – Started off the game with the poor kicking that everyone is now aware of. Poor effort at sweeping midway through the second half was lucky to go unpunished.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did pretty well. Nice bit of skill toward the end.

Raphael Varane 5.5 – A bit rusty, some poor passing.

Victor Lindelof 7 – A good game.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – What a season Shaw has had so far. Right now, there’s probably not a better defender in the Premier League. Silly yellow at the end.

Casemiro 5.5 – Needs a reset. He just can’t keep getting booked every game. It was a little harsh, but he’s got a target on his back now and he needs to adapt his game.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Quiet game.

Antony 7 – Got one assist but should have got a couple of goals and should have set up Sancho after his wonderful counter in the first half and early on in the second when the ball fell to him in the box. Really was a handful up to that point of finishing.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Quiet by his standards, but demonstrated quality and efficiency when he was involved and still managed an assist.

Jadon Sancho 3.5 – Just what is wrong with the man it took United two years and £80 million to sign? And why was he not subbed off sooner?

Anthony Martial 6.5 – Worked hard, got the goal but was robbed too easily and just always seemed to be on the back foot. Or falling over. Just not sharp enough.

Substitutes:

Wout Weghorst 6 – Chased hard, should have scored with the header.

Fred 7 – Did well. Loads of energy and won a free kick in dangerous position. Tenacious.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Nice pass up to Antony and good last-ditch block.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5 – What can you say about this kid? And we’ve got him for 5 more years!