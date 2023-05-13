Raphael Varane, Alejandro Garnacho return to swing things in Manchester United’s favour

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The result meant United went level on points with Newcastle in third while Liverpool remain fifth, but now a four-point gap has opened up.

The goalscorers were Anthony Martial in the first-half with substitute Alejandro Garnacho making the points secure in added time.

The return from injury of both Garnacho and Raphael Varane should provide a major fillip to the team in their quest to qualify for the Champions League and stop Manchester City from clinching a Treble.

Erik ten Hag will be a relieved man to get the Argentine back in action, especially considering the stakes involved and the potential injury concern to Marcus Rashford.

The 18-year-old has scored three late goals to change the game for the Red Devils and the Dutch manager will be aware of his explosive ability especially when coming on late in games.

Raphael Varane‘s return from injury presented yet another silver lining for the former Ajax coach considering the last few difficult weeks.

His return meant Luke Shaw shifted back to his usual left-back position and the team had much better balance when in possession.

Varane and Victor Lindelof should ideally be United’s go-to defensive unit in the last couple of games which the team need to treat as cup finals.

In terms of attacking display, Bruno Fernandes remains the most potent option and he played a huge part in both goals.

Martial, despite his goal, put in yet another lethargic display while Jadon Sancho still looks shorn of confidence.

Next up is Bournemouth away from home. Ten Hag will be hoping for his team to perform away from home this time and both injury-free stars can change the game for the team.

