Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani expected to have special transfer window contract



The drawn-out saga surrounding the potential sale of Manchester United has already created chaos at the club in terms of this summer’s transfer preparations.

Without knowing who will own the club going forward, director of football John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag do not have a clue what the transfer budget will be, nor what the chain of command will be in terms of giving the green light to particular deals being offered or received.

Ten Hag himself confirmed at a recent press conference that this is the case.

The (hopefully) outgoing owners, American tycoons the Glazer family, originally promised to decide on a buyer by the end of March but they are still pitting one buyer against another in an effort to squeeze a last few million out of the club they have drained for the last eighteen years.

They seem mindless to the effect this is having on the small matter of the football team.

However, both front runners in the race for the keys to Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, fortunately do seem to care about the issue and both reportedly intend to ask for a special contract that will allow them, once chosen, to get on with the transfer business while the paperwork for the sale is going through.

That process can take up to 10 weeks.

Writing for Football Insider, football finance expert Kieran Maguire says:

“If approval is given in terms of preferred bidder status, there could be a separate unique contract signed which would allow for the preferred bidder to take responsibility for the transfer budget over the course of the summer.

“That would therefore give Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team a degree of certainty.”

However, Maguire also warns that there could be worse to come if the Glazers do not reach a decision quickly about who to sell to.

“The worst thing that could happen is that negotiations drag on over the summer,” Maguire says.

“There might perhaps be a compromise where the bigger bidder does take on some responsibility with regards to Manchester United’s transfer plans.”

Bidders, fans and no doubt everyone at the club are now growing agitated at the Glazers’ procrastination in bringing an end to this unnecessary circus and the stultifying effect that it is having on this crucial window.