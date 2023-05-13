Video: Amad Diallo scores wondergoal against Luton town in Championship playoffs clash



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has scored a stunning goal against Luton Town in the first-leg clash of the Championship playoff semi-final.

Amad was named in the starting XI by Tony Mowbray in an attacking quartet also consisting of Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt.

Luton took the lead at the Stadium of Light in the 11th minute through Elijah Adebayo.

However, 28 minutes later, Amad scored with a superb strike from a free-kick to restore parity.

The ball was teed up for him by a teammate before the dazzling United loanee curled it into the top-left corner of the goal, well beyond Horvath’s reach.

STOP SCROLLING AND WATCH THIS FROM AMAD DIALLO! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/itCOHhFtjh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2023

The two sides went into the break with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

The first-half strike was Amad’s 14th goal of the season for the Black Cats.

The Ivorian forward, who was named in the Championship team of the season, is continuing to force Erik ten Hag to give him a chance to establish himself in the United first team next season.

Ten Hag was recently questioned about whether the 20-year-old is in his plans for the next campaign.

The United boss responded affirmatively and said, “Yes, of course, his future is at Man United.”

“We loan players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.”

Amad Diallo dreams of chance at Man United… and Erik ten Hag says: “Yes, of course his future is at Man United”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “We loan players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan”, ten Hag added — via @samuelluckhurst. pic.twitter.com/YtXXRCE6Xh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2023

Amad himself granted an exclusive interview to Football Daily, where he confirmed that talks between himself and Ten Hag were held at the beginning of the season.

Amad remarked that the Dutchman advised him to make the most out of his time under Tony Mowbray before coming back to Old Trafford in top condition.

On what Ten Hag said to him, Amad told Football Daily, “To play more games, get more confidence, and come back to Manchester more ready.”

Amad is more than keeping his end of the bargain.

