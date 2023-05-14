Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool in “advanced negotiations” for the Manchester United target



Liverpool are in advanced negotiations for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Mac Allister as Erik ten Hag seeks to procure midfield reinforcements.

Mac Allister is Ten Hag’s number one transfer priority for the middle of the park.

It was relayed that Mac Allister has a mechanism contained in his contract to facilitate a summer exit from the Amex Stadium.

This mechanism is not a typical release clause and would allow Brighton a significant say in where their player ends up.

Moises Caicedo, also on United’s radar, has the same arrangement with the Seagulls.

A while ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United’s uncertain takeover situation had allowed Liverpool to steal a march on them in the race to sign the World Cup winner.

United’s transfer plans are still shrouded in mystery as there is still no clarity regarding whether a new owner will be in place just in time for the transfer window.

Romano has now given an update on the Mac Allister situation and as per the Italian journalist, Jurgen Klopp’s side is closing in on the 24-year-old.

Romano says, “Alexis Mac Allister is in advanced negotiations with Liverpool.”

“It’s not a done deal yet, but Liverpool have made a proposal and are continuing to advance on the deal.”

“Still, let’s see if Chelsea join the running now that Mauricio Pochettino is close to becoming their manager.”

It would be a disgrace if United miss out on Mac Allister to Liverpool. The Red Devils are looking nailed on to get Champions League football ahead of their bitter rivals and in this way, could offer Mac Allister a better project.

